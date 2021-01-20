Spanish Civil Guard Dismantles Criminal Organization Involved in Migrant Trafficking

Fuente Alamo de Murcia, Spain – Spanish cops intercepted a speedboat carrying migrants from North Africa across the Mediterranean to Spain.

The Spanish Civil Guard knocked off the criminal organization that offered a ‘complete package’ to transport migrants from the Algerian city of Oran and settle them illegally in Spain.

“Dismantled a criminal organization dedicated to the trafficking of persons from Algeria to Spain,” the Spanish Civil Guard tweeted. “Based in Fuente Alamo, it specialized in making the migratory route from Oran.”

The framework of the operation is called “Limestone”.

“The investigation began in late July 2020, upon learning that a person living in Fuente Álamo (Murcia) is part of a network with a stable structure in North African countries and Spain,” said the Spanish Civil Guard in a press release. “This criminal network had specialized in the introduction of people from North Africa bound for the eastern part of Spain.”