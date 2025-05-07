Spotlight on Excellence: Dr. Malcolm M. Black Talent Hunt Showcases 10 Extraordinary Youth Artists

Advertisement

By Von C. Howard

Hosted by the Zeta Chi Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc.Sponsored by the ZX1954 Education

and Benevolent Foundation

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL – In a powerful display of creativity and cultural pride, the Zeta Chi Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. hosted its annual Dr. Malcolm M. Black Talent Hunt Competition on Saturday, May 3, 2025, at the African American Research Library and Cultural Center. The event brought together ten outstanding high school students from Broward County, each of whom captivated the audience through their vocal, instrumental, dance, spoken word, or visual art performances.

Rooted in Tradition, Powered by Purpose

The Talent Hunt is one of the mandated national programs of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc., originally launched in 1945 and formally adopted in 1953. It was designed to recognize and uplift the talents of African-American youth in fine arts, an area historically underrepresented in traditional educational and cultural spaces. Today, chapters across the globe continue this legacy by offering platforms for youth to be seen, heard, and rewarded for their artistic brilliance.

In Fort Lauderdale, the Zeta Chi Chapter proudly renamed its local competition in honor of Dr. Malcolm M. Black, an active Omega man, respected educator, and avid musician and lover of the arts. Dr. Black’s lifelong commitment to youth development and the cultural arts has inspired generations. His continued presence at the event serves as a living symbol of how vision, mentorship, and love for the arts can empower communities.

The event is made possible by support from the ZX1954 Education and Benevolent Foundation, the chapter’s nonprofit arm dedicated to providing scholarships and academic support to local students.

This Year’s Talent Was Unforgettable

Each contestant received a cash prize for participation, while the top three performers earned a share of $1,500 in placed awards. The performances were met with standing ovations and left a lasting impression on everyone in attendance.

Top Three Winners

1st Place: Mr. Emory Pierce – Delivered a soul-stirring rendition of Sam Cooke’s “A Change Is Gonna Come” that brought the audience to its feet. Emory’s delivery was both technically strong and emotionally compelling, embodying the spirit of the song’s civil rights legacy.

2nd Place: Miss Kemayah Lewis – Gave a stunning lyrical dance performance marked by expressive grace, emotional vulnerability, and polished technique.

3rd Place: Miss Biankah Ulysee – Showcased her energy and creative flair in a contemporary dance routine that reflected both discipline and joy.

A Round of Applause for All Contestants

Every performer brought unique artistic value to the stage:

Clarissa Maldonado – Displayed technical excellence and stage presence in a powerful lyrical dance number.

Xariya Clarke – Shared an original spoken word piece that tackled themes of identity, resilience, and culture with poignant delivery.

Christopher Miller – Submitted an original visual art piece that blended anatomical precision with imaginative creativity.

Briana Etienne – Strummed her acoustic guitar and sang an original composition, highlighting her songwriting skills and emotional storytelling.

Kiah Vance – Performed a jazz and lyrical fusion dance that demonstrated her versatility and performance charisma.

Yoram Liria – Played an introspective solo on piano, showcasing composure and natural musical intuition.

Peyton Walker – Performed Etude No. 3 by Carl Baermann on clarinet with control and classic expression.

Rayn Newton Betty – Interpreted a powerful contemporary piece through dance, inspired by her dreams of becoming a neonatal nurse.

Shane-Michael Andrew – Closed the program with an entertaining and classic rendition of “My Way” by Frank Sinatra, leaving the crowd smiling.

More Than a Show — A Movement

“The Dr. Malcolm M. Black Talent Hunt is a sacred tradition in Zeta Chi,” said Bro. Von C. Howard, Basileus of the chapter. “It reflects Omega’s deep commitment to celebrating and elevating our youth. The talent we witnessed today was not only impressive—it was evidence of the greatness growing right here in our community.”

Beyond awarding prizes, the program fosters mentorship, community visibility, and future scholarship opportunities. Winners from the local competition have the chance to compete at the state and district levels, gaining broader exposure and recognition.

A Living Legacy of Love and Leadership

Dr. Malcolm M. Black, for whom the competition is named, was present at the event and received resounding gratitude for his vision and impact. A skilled musician and longtime advocate for arts education, Dr. Black continues to inspire through both word and example.

“Programs like these are essential,” he shared. “Art gives our young people voice, vision, and pride. It’s our responsibility to make sure their gifts are nurtured and shared.”

Join the Movement

Community members, educators, and local sponsors are encouraged to support next year’s Dr. Malcolm M. Black Talent Hunt Competition by serving as mentors, donors, or volunteers. When we invest in youth creativity, we invest in a future that values beauty, brilliance, and belonging.