Spreading Positivity in a World That Needs It

Advertisement

A Teen Perspective:

By Jabari Bovell

In today’s world, it can sometimes feel like negativity is everywhere. From social media arguments to stressful news stories, it’s easy to get caught up in frustration and anger. But one thing we often forget is that positivity can be just as powerful. A single encouraging word, a smile, or a small act of kindness can brighten someone’s entire day.

As a teen, I’ve noticed how much people my age deal with—school pressure, social media comparisons, and figuring out who we want to be. Because of that, spreading positivity is more important than ever. When we choose to lift each other up instead of tearing each other down, we create a stronger community. Something as simple as complimenting a friend, helping someone who’s struggling, or just listening when someone needs to talk can make a huge difference.

Positivity doesn’t mean ignoring problems. It means facing challenges with hope and believing things can get better. Faith, family, and community can help us stay grounded and remind us that we’re not alone. When we focus on gratitude and encourage others to keep going, we build a culture where people feel supported instead of judged.

The truth is, positivity spreads. When one person chooses kindness, it inspires others to do the same. If more of us decided to lead with compassion and understanding, our schools, neighborhoods, and communities would feel very different. It starts with one person, one moment, and one choice to bring light instead of darkness.

In a world that often focuses on the negative, being a positive voice is powerful. And sometimes, that voice might be exactly what someone else needs to hear.