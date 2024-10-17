Stay Protected This Fall: Tamarac Offers Free Flu Vaccinations*

Submitted by The City of Tamarac

The City of Tamarac has partnered with Walgreens to provide free flu vaccinations to its residents. This initiative aims to promote health and wellness within the community.

*Vaccination Schedule:*

– Date: Thursday, October 17, and Thursday, November 21

– Time: 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

– Location: Tamarac Community Center

*Eligibility and Requirements:*

– Open to walk-ins

– Photo ID and insurance card required

– Free with most insurance plans

– Vouchers available for those under 65 and without insurance (first-come, first-served basis)

*Take Advantage of This Opportunity*

Don’t miss your chance to stay healthy this fall. Visit the Tamarac Community Center on the designated dates and protect yourself against the flu.

*Share This Information*

Help spread the word about this valuable community resource. Share with friends, family and neighbors who may benefit from this free service.