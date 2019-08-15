Warn troublemakers once or twice. Then don’t have anything else to do with them. Titus 3:10 CEV

By Bobby R. Henry, Sr.

I would like to start by saying I don’t condone any form of hatred that would lead to the mass annihilation of any race of people; however, I could understand but not justify the want of this.

Stochastic terrorism vs instigating

Arkansas Massacre of 1919. Estimated 237 to 800 people were lynched, beaten and murdered: “No one could know it at the time, but within a year these inauspicious meetings would lead to one of the worst episodes of racial violence in U.S. history. Initiated by whites, the violence—by any measure, a massacre—claimed the lives of 237 African Americans, according to a just released report from the Equal Justice Initiative. Equal Justice Initiative observes: “Racial terror lynching was a tool used to enforce Jim Crow laws and racial segregation—a tactic for maintaining racial control by victimizing the entire African American community, not merely punishment of an alleged perpetrator for a crime.” This was certainly true of the massacre in Phillips County, Arkansas. (discover-the-truth.com)

A gunman in El Paso, Texas took the lives of 22 people and injured many more on Saturday, August 3. As if that was not enough of a shock wave sent through an already torn country by racial hatred spewing from the mouth of some of the leaders of America, in the early morning hours the next day, yet one more shooter claimed the lives of nine victims in Dayton, Ohio.

Many believe that these recent killings were racially motivated by the rhetoric coming from Donald Trump, the person that governs these United States.

We know that America has not lived up to its Constitution as it relates to Black people, and now others are feeling the pains of the imposed bounty on the lives of People of Color.

Things have gotten to such a feverish pitch that phrases have been coined to try and label an action that we call, “instigating,” in no uncertain form other than the persons doing the instigating.

The term used now is called stochastic terrorism. This is “the public demonization of a person or group resulting in the incitement of a violent act, which is statistically probable but whose specifics cannot be predicted.”

In common terms this highfalutin word stochastic means “haphazard.” It wasn’t disorganized racism that terrorized Rosewood, Florida or the massacres of Black lives before Rosewood.

Rosewood Massacre, 1923. The Police, those in authority, have for years hidden and concealed the number of Blacks killed. They put the numbers around eight to ten people. In reality, those African-Americans, who witnessed the death of their own people, put the number at around 40 to 150 being murdered. “…those survivors who were interviewed by Singleton placed the number of African American dead at a disturbingly higher number: 40 to a possible 150.” (Source: Filmography of American History by Grant Annis George Tracey, page 53)

This current form of terrorism, denotes “violence driven by a warped ideology.”

According to dictionary.com stochastic terrorism is:

A leader or organization uses rhetoric in the mass media against a group of people. This rhetoric, while hostile or hateful, doesn’t explicitly tell someone to carry out an act of violence against that group, but a person, feeling threatened, is motivated to do so as a result. That individual act of political violence can’t be predicted as such, but that violence will happen is much more probable thanks to the rhetoric. This rhetoric is thus called stochastic terrorism because of the way it incites random violence.

You see Trump has used inciteful words that have touched the core of vileness in people that has created a knee jerk affect; you just can’t help it. It’s like getting hit on your ‘funny bone’ where an uncontrollable act occurs because your mind has told you to respond and you don’t even know it.

Trump’s bombastic expressions like, “make America great again” and when it was shouted at an event when he was speaking someone yelled “shoot them” in reference to a question to what do you do with…immigrants and invasion fan the flames of hatred to the point of murder.

When free speech is used to enflame viciousness with precise intention, in the hood we called ‘yeasting someone up’ and now stochastic terrorism is another term to be added next to stand your ground and I feared for my life and He was Black.

Unfortunately, based upon readily available statistics this can’t be verified, just like the wind we can’t see, but we have seen the effects.

When mass(white) media and other marketing tools of demonization (the portrayal of something as wicked and threatening) paint Black, Brown, LGBT as such results in a vicious performance because those who await to hear this act upon it promoting directed violence — terrorism. And the message is imprecise and leaves room for a safe and believable alibi for not being guilty of committing such an act.

They may call it stochastic terrorism, but we call it just what it is: Instigate — to cause by incitement; foment to foster (discord, rebellion, etc.); promote the growth or development of: to urge, provoke, or incite to some action or course and this action is causing Black, Brown and LGBT people to be killed at the hands of an individual who has been “yeast up” to kill.

“So do not fear, for I am with you; do not be dismayed, for I am your God. I will strengthen you and help you; I will uphold you with my righteous right hand.” Isaiah 41:10

Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.