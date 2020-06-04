STOP KILLING US!

Growing the Voices of Our Future

The Westside Gazette Newspaper is honored to feature these editorial contribution made by the local student.

By Armani Parks

I wasn’t able to take pictures of people protesting this week. I watch the news and saw videos. African Americans have been seen as criminals just because of the color of their skin.

I think about how Travon Martin got killed for wearing a hoodie and carrying a bag of skittles in his hand mistaken for a gun.

Also, I was witness to a video of a white cop killing an unarmed Black man pleading for his life. I feel this is not fair when Nikolas Cruz, a Caucasian male, in Parkland, Florida killed 17 people and he was gently taken down and places in handcuffs.

I’m 11-yrs old and I’m scared because of the color of my skin. Being an American should not be based on the color