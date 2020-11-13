STAVROPOL, Russia — — Law enforcement officers in Russia showed off their “guns” in an online challenge to promote health and wellness.
Police from the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation based in the city of Stavropol joined the growing online fitness community by holding a challenge called “Our choice is to be fit” last week.
As part of the challenge, officers submitted videos showing them working out via different activities, which were then compiled and shared on social media.
“Hundreds of thousands of people on social media change their looks with the snap of their fingers. Stavropol police decided not to stay away and joined the world challenge,” the agency said.
In the footage, both male and female officers can be seen exercising in creative ways. One demonstrates his passion for fitness by punching and kicking a punching bag. Another clip features a pair of officers kicking a soccer ball back and forth. Two others squeeze in a workout by dancing, while another shows off her weight-lifting prowess.
The fitness industry has been reinventing itself and moving online ever since the coronavirus pandemic began earlier this year. Many gyms have shifted to holding classes via internet video chats. Individual instructors are getting creative by posting exercise routines on social media.
Law enforcement officers around the world have gone viral for video challenges in the past. In 2018, police officers across the United States challenged each other to lip sync battles in which dozens of departments shared videos of employees pretending to belt out America’s favorite tunes.
(Edited by Carlin Becker and Fern Siegel)
The post Strong Arm of the Law: Russian Police Hold Video Fitness Challenge appeared first on Zenger News.