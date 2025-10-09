Advertisement

By Shelia Joseph

BROWARD COUNTY, FL — South Broward Alumnae Chapter (SBAC) of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. invites you to its International Day of the Girl Child event titled “Flourish & Fly”, a FREE Empowerment Workshop for girls, ages 11-17. Our STRONG GIRLS, STRONG WORLD workshop will take place at McArthur High School,6501 Hollywood Blvd. Hollywood, Florida 33024 on Saturday, October 11, 2025, from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

SBAC, a sisterhood of college educated women serving the South Broward community, believes it is essential to teach girls to be strong, self-assured young women who know they are worthy of pursuing their dreams. They want to empower the girls with tools and skills to make positive choices and educated decisions throughout their lives. The workshop will feature topics such as “Feel It, Name It, Tame It”, “Fund Your Future”, “Healthy Bites”, “Happy Life”, and “Self-Worth Over Selfies”.

Through this workshop, girls will discover the importance of self-respect and learn how to build healthy, positive relationships. For many who may not have a strong female role model in their lives, SBAC proudly steps in to bridge that gap—offering guidance, resources, and empowering tools that inspire confidence, joy, and the belief that they can achieve anything. Janice Monestine, Chair of the event says, “We are determined to provide impactful services to the South Broward community that actually connects with things that are happening in the community, the things that they need help with, and information about, and resources for.”

Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. is a national sisterhood of college educated women committed to Scholarship, Service, Sisterhood and Social Action, primarily serving the Black community. Currently, the sorority has 300-thousand members across the globe.