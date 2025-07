Advertisement

Lauderhill’s summer internship program wrapped up with a celebration of growth, teamwork, and sweet success! Interns from across city departments gained real-world experience and built lasting connections. The day ended with ice cream at Cleveland Ice Cream (8759 NW 50th St), a perfect treat for a job well done. Huge thanks to Junior Achievement, Lauderhill Parks and Recreation, and all who helped empower our future leaders. #Lauderhill #YouthLeadership #InternshipSuccess