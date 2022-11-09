Sunrise native becomes member of elite Navy Honor Guard

By Megan Brown, Navy Office of Community Outreach

MILLINGTON, TENN. – A native of Sunrise, Florida, recently completed an intensive 10-week training program to become a member of the elite U.S. Navy Ceremonial Guard.

Airman Noah-Michael Criscella, a 2017 Piper High School graduate and a 2020 graduate of Broward Community College high school, joined the Navy six months ago. Today, Criscella serves as a U.S. Navy Ceremonial Guardsman.

“I joined the Navy to serve my country and create a stable career for myself,” said Criscella.

Established in 1931, the U.S. Navy Ceremonial Guard is the official honor guard of the U.S. Navy and is based at Naval District Washington Anacostia Annex in Washington, D.C.

According to Navy officials, the U.S. Navy Ceremonial Guard’s primary mission is to represent the service in Presidential, Joint Armed Forces, Navy, and public ceremonies in and around the nation’s capital. Members of the Navy Ceremonial Guard participate in some of our nation’s most prestigious ceremonies, including Presidential inaugurations and arrival ceremonies for foreign officials.

“I have learned in the Navy the importance of attention to detail and looking out for my shipmates,” said Criscella. “I also have learned how vital it is to take responsibility and accountability for my actions. Lastly, I learned to always give my all and to work hard in everything I do. That fills me with a deep sense of pride.”

Sailors of the Ceremonial Guard are hand selected while they are attending boot camp at Recruit Training Command in Great Lakes, Illinois. Strict military order and discipline, combined with teamwork, allow the Ceremonial Guard to fulfill their responsibilities with pride and determination. They are experts in the art of close order drill, coordination, and timing.

The Ceremonial Guard is comprised of the drill team, color guard, casket bearers and firing party.

“I most enjoy seeing all the hard work and dedication that my fellow shipmates embody paired with the strong sense of comradery we have at this command,” said Criscella.

There are many opportunities for sailors to earn recognition in their command, community, and careers.

“I am proud to have made it through boot camp and Alpha Company training,” said Criscella. “I’m also proud to have the opportunity and honor of joining the elite ranks of the Ceremonial Guard.”

As a member of the U.S. Navy, Criscella, as well as other sailors, know they are a part of a service tradition providing unforgettable experiences through leadership development, world affairs and humanitarian assistance. Their efforts will have a lasting effect around the globe and for generations of sailors who will follow.

“To me, serving in the Navy means creating stability in my life and giving my life a sense of order,” added Criscella. “Serving in the Navy means making my family proud and moving toward my dreams.”