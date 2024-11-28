Sunrise native serves alongside sailors at U.S. Naval Hospital Guantanamo Bay

By Megan Lemly, Navy Office of Community Outreach

MILLINGTON, TENN. – U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Ashleigh Anne Champagnie, a native of Sunrise, Florida, serves alongside sailors at U.S. Naval Hospital Guantanamo Bay, Cuba.

Champagnie graduated from McArthur High School in 2014. Additionally, Champagnie earned a bachelor’s degree in human resources and marketing from Florida International University in 2017 and an associate degree in biomedical equipment technology from Community College of the Air Force in 2023.

The skills and values needed to succeed in the Air Force are similar to those found in Sunrise.

“One lesson I’ve carried with me is to stay ready so I don’t have to get ready,” said Champagnie. “It’s also something I keep hearing throughout my career. That statement keeps me proactive when it comes to putting in extra effort in my career.”