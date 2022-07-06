Supreme Court  Conceived in Iniquity

By John Johnson II

The Supreme Court conceived in inequity by white men whose morality festered with the belief that white men of wealth were without equals. Yet those without wealth would reign over all lesser races including white women. Also, its primary responsibility was to solve disputes of white men within and between the colonies.

To achieve this undemocratic and sinful end, the very first Supreme Court of six justices, four were slave owner. To this very day, the President who has the power to nominate justices, seeks to pack the Court with Justices with conservative or progressive interpretations of the Constitution.

Currently, this Nation has had an opportunity to witness how the 45th president packed the Supreme Court with three staunch conservative Justices; thus, giving them a super majority. This process can be labeled the “Casino Syndrome. Casino owners packed upwards of eight decks of cards in the game of “Blackjack” to ensure that the “House” wins and gamblers lose. Consequently, with this Court, voter’s chances of receiving justices are no greater than that of casino gamblers winning.

Unfortunately, this Nation finds itself expecting justice from a Supreme Court packed with a super majority of staunch conservative Justices. Regrettably, this Court beginning with Roe v. Wade is prepared to overturn every right granted to ensure equal protection to all people. Their intent is not to move this Nation towards a more perfect Union for all people, but rather for white men and Evangelicals.

Justice Clarence Thomas, as a member of the super majority, whose wife is a supporter of the right-wing white supremacists, openly boast that gay rights, same-sex marriages rights, and contraception rights will soon be the new targets of the super majority.

Don’t get it wrong- this Nation government’s noble experiment was never about moving towards a more perfect Union for all its people. The Supreme Court is far too often skewed towards injustices by immoral men. It should serve as the fulcrum for balancing the scale of justice for all people in America.

Sadly, our two-party system of government as a Republic is on the cusp of crumbling. Our government is allowing its age-old ideology of white supremacy and an immoral Supreme Court to cast its fate to be the same as that of other great failed empires.

YOU BE THE JUDGE!