Supreme Court Preserves Mail-In Voting in Key Election Ruling

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The U.S. Supreme Court has handed down a significant 5-4 decision that preserves the ability of states to count mail-in ballots that are postmarked by Election Day but arrive within a legally established grace period. The ruling rejects an effort backed by President Donald Trump and the Republican National Committee to invalidate such ballots, reinforcing the authority of states to administer their own elections.

For many voting rights advocates, the decision represents an important safeguard for voters who rely on absentee and mail-in ballots, including military personnel, seniors, rural residents, people with disabilities, and citizens living overseas. Similar laws remain in effect in numerous states.

Black civil rights leaders were among those celebrating the ruling. Derrick Johnson, president of the NAACP, called the decision a rare victory for democracy and urged Americans to remain engaged in the electoral process. Johnson said the ruling should motivate eligible voters to participate in November’s elections, arguing that civic engagement remains the most effective way to influence the nation’s future.

Supporters of the decision contend it protects access to the ballot box and prevents voters from being disenfranchised because of postal delays. Opponents, including President Trump and many Republicans, argue that ballots should be received by Election Day and continue to advocate for tighter national voting standards through legislation such as the SAVE America Act.

The ruling comes as voting rights continue to be one of the nation’s most closely watched legal and political issues ahead of the 2026 midterm elections, ensuring that, for now, states retain broad authority over deadlines for counting legally cast mail-in ballots.