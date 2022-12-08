Tamarac to host Free Holiday Events for Families and Pets  

Submitted by City of Tamarac

TAMARAC, FL — The City of Tamarac invites the community to celebrate the holidays at two free festive events in December.

Friday, Dec.9, friends, families and neighbors are invited to enjoy a holly jolly night of reindeer games, at Rudolph’s Winter Wonderland, from 6 – 8 p.m., at Tamarac Park,7501 N. University Dr. Festivities include inflatable rides, face painting and pictures with Santa Claus. Come ready to cheer, jingle and dance to live holiday tunes throughout the evening!

Saturday, Dec. 10, dress up your furry family members for Tamarac’s annual Paws With Claus Holiday Paw-ty, from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m., at Gary B Jones Park for People and Pups, 8101 Southgate Blvd. The event will feature a variety of entertainment, including the Best Dressed Holiday Hound Contest, raffle prizes and doggie treats. The Humane Society of Broward County will also be on site for pet adoptions in time for the holidays. All adoption fees will be waived for pet spaying, neutering, vaccinations, microchipping, and Broward County pet license tags.

For more information visit, www.Tamarac.org/SpecialEvents or call the City of Tamarac’s Parks and Recreation Department at (954) 597-3620.