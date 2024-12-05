TECH Girls     

Are you a high school student between ages 15-17 and interested in pursuing a career in STEM? Apply to become a TechGirl to learn technology and leadership skills through an intensive three-week exchange program in the United States in July 2025.

What is TechGirls?

TechGirls is an international exchange program designed to empower and support young women (ages 15-17) from the United States and select countries around the world to pursue higher education and careers in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) fields through hands-on skills development training. TechGirls takes place in the U.S. from July 12 to August 3 followed by community-based project(s) in your home community. Explore the website for all the details!

Who is Eligible? Apply if you…

Are between the ages of 15 and 17 at the start of the exchange on July 12, 2025 (born on or between July 13, 2007, and July 12, 2010).

Have demonstrated advanced skills and a serious interest in science, technology, engineering, and/or math in their academic studies.

Intend to pursue higher education and/or careers in STEM, especially technology.

Have strong English language skills (advanced intermediate English skills).

Exhibit maturity, flexibility, and open-mindedness.

Will attend at least one additional year of secondary school upon your return to your home country.

Are committed to completing a community-based project upon your return home; and

Eligible candidates must be citizens and current residents of participating countries (South Africa).

Preference will be given to those who have limited or no prior experience in the United States. You are not eligible if you have travelled to the United States in the last three years as part of any other ECA exchange program.

Not eligible if you are a family member of U.S. Embassy or Consulate staff or U.S. Department of State employees. You cannot be a family member of a Legacy International staff member or any of our partner organizations.

Americans who are dual citizens and living abroad are not eligible to travel to the US on the program or get a J-1 visa.

Click here for more information: https://techgirlsglobal.org/apply/

Applications close December 6, 2024, at 12pm (noon) Eastern Time.

THERE IS NO COST TO APPLICANTS AT ANY STAGE.

We wish you all the best with your application.