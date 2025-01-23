By Kaaliyah Lollar
Someone asked what I feared most
I clenched my jaw like I’d seen a ghost
It is not ghouls, or fools with weapons or tools
But the man up above who is overlooked and deemed as “not cool”
Who sacrificed his son for us to be cleared of our sins
Who only wants our lives to be dedicated to him so we’ll win
We disobey, steal, and kill
We’d probably put a gun to his head in our own twisted will for a dollar bill
But I always fear the wrath we’ll face if not following his rules
The mark of the beast will be given and true Christians will be beheaded and treated crude
Many will die and few will survive
Because of the seductive, unfaithful, and ones who lie
Then if you don’t think trouble has then brewed
Once you face him you might hear “Depart from me,
For I never knew you.”
All because the path of righteousness was “too much for you to take”
You missed your one shot of eternal paradise
Now be sent to a punishment that was never fake
Flames devouring you but never done
I want to know what made you think hell’d be fun
A suffering sentence that’s never ending
The chance to have peace with God is painfully ending
When you realize you’ve died, you’ve been denied, and therefore you can’t hide
Is exactly what makes ME terrified.
