By Kaaliyah Lollar

Someone asked what I feared most

I clenched my jaw like I’d seen a ghost

It is not ghouls, or fools with weapons or tools

But the man up above who is overlooked and deemed as “not cool”

Who sacrificed his son for us to be cleared of our sins

Who only wants our lives to be dedicated to him so we’ll win

We disobey, steal, and kill

We’d probably put a gun to his head in our own twisted will for a dollar bill

But I always fear the wrath we’ll face if not following his rules

The mark of the beast will be given and true Christians will be beheaded and treated crude

Many will die and few will survive

Because of the seductive, unfaithful, and ones who lie

Then if you don’t think trouble has then brewed

Once you face him you might hear “Depart from me,

For I never knew you.”

All because the path of righteousness was “too much for you to take”

You missed your one shot of eternal paradise

Now be sent to a punishment that was never fake

Flames devouring you but never done

I want to know what made you think hell’d be fun

A suffering sentence that’s never ending

The chance to have peace with God is painfully ending

When you realize you’ve died, you’ve been denied, and therefore you can’t hide

Is exactly what makes ME terrified.