 ‘Test Your Bible Knowledge’

November 14, 2024 Carma Henry

When Joshua guided Israel across the Jordan River 12 stones were set as a memorial for generations to remember the history of Israel crossing on dry land. Listed are the history of some of our community churches when created and the first pastor:

(1) Mt Hermon A. M. E. Church – 1906 – Reverend J. H. Haines

(2)First Baptist Church Piney Grove – 1904 – Reverend B.F. Goodwin

(3) Mt Calvary Missionary Baptist – 1902 – 5 Clergy started the church – Reverends L.J. Ely, BJ Goodwin, NB Williams, BF James, and AJ Thomas

(4) New Mt Olive Baptist Church – 1918, followed by the name change – 1923 – Reverend HP Bragdon

(5) St John United Methodist Church – 1904 – Reverend L. J Little

(6 Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church – 1946 – Reverend DD Miller

(7) St Christopher Episcopal Church – 1930’s – Father Q.E. Primo

(8) Ascension Peace Presbyterian Church – 1950’s – Reverend Scipio

 

In Next week’s edition we will explore other community churches beginnings and 1st pastors.

*** Biblical Facts*** The use of a pulpit dates back to the Old Testament times. Nehemiah 8:4 reads,” And Ezra the scribe stood upon a pulpit of wood, which they had made for the purpose..”

My favorite is Luke 5:1-11, speaks about, as the multitude followed Jesus, Peter’s boat was used as a (pulpit) for Jesus to preach the gospel. If you search the scriptures you will find other examples where pulpits were used.” Amen!

