“Test Your Bible Knowledge”

Bible Trivia
You are doing a magnificent job. Today’s questions are on another level. Are you ready?
- Which Emperor in 381 A.D. formed a council and created the Nicene Creed?
- What is the Nicene Creed?
- The words mirror, seed, lamp and light, fire, hammer, and sword are considered symbols of what?
- What does it mean when one says,’ The Inerrancy Of The Scriptures?
- What was the main cause for sickness to enter into the world?
- Jesus gave only two ordinances/sacraments to the church. What are they?
- According to the scriptures what is faith?
- Why did Apostle Paul considered himself to be the least of the apostles?
***Biblical fact*** Ephesians 6:11, to fight against the devil Paul uses the analogy of a Roman solder’s battle equipment. In Ancient Roman warfare, the turtle or tortoise formation was a type of shield wall formation used for battle. Each shield had a hook on the side to attach to the next soldier’s shield in formation. This turtle formation would deflect the enemy’s arrows or swords from penetrating vital organs.
Answers – 1) Emperor Constantine; 2) When the doctrines of the Deity of Christ and the Trinity were upheld; 3) Symbols Of The Scriptures; 4) the Bible contains no mistakes; 5) Sin; 6) Water Baptism and the Lord’s supper; 7) Hebrews 11:1; 8) 1Corinthians 15:9
