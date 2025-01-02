Test Your Bible Knowledge

“Bible Trivia”

1)What did the eleven remaining disciples decide to do about the lost of the twelve one, Judas?

2) What was the second miracle Jesus performed in Galilee?

3) How many books in the New Testament did Paul write?

4) What is Theology?

5) Can you name four attributes of God?

6) What is Soteriology?

7) What Book in the Bible you would turn to if you wanted to find “Two people struck dead from lying to the church?

8) What Book in the Bible you would turn to if you wanted to find ”Faith without works is dead?

***Bible fact – Did you know that while running from Saul, David pretended to be crazy as he ran into the enemy’s clutches (Philistines) This act saved him from the wrath of Saul. (1st Sam. 21:12-15).

Answers – 1) Acts 1:24-26; 2) John 4:43-54; 3) 13 books, although some feels that Paul authored 14 books; 4) The study of God; 5) Immutability, omnipresence, omniscient, omnipotent; 6) The study of Salvation; 7) Acts 5:1-10; 8) James 2:20