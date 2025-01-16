“Test Your Bible Knowledge”

Bible Trivia

1)God knows how much we can bear’ is a misquoted scripture. What does the scripture actually say?

2 According to scripture the duration of a marriage should last how long?

3) Is marriage an eternal thing?

4) According to scripture are abortions approved by God?

5) What is the meaning of the word ‘propitiation’?

6) What is the meaning of ‘Shekinah Glory’?

7) What type of word is ‘ABBA’ and what does it mean?

8) Complete the following: He will ________ those who have fallen asleep in him.

9) Concerning “ End Time prophecy” what is the preterist view?

Answers – 1) 1st Corinthians 10:13; 2) Matthew 19:3-9; 3) Matthew 22:30; 4) Exodus 20:13 & Deuteronomy 5:17; 5) 1st John 2:1-2; 6) Exodus 40:34-38; 7) Galatians 4:6 ‘ Aramaic, Father; 8) 1st Thessalonians 4:13-14; 9) Suggest that the Book of Revelation was fulfilled before the destruction of Jerusalem in A.D. 70 and there will be no millennium at all.