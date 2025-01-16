“Test Your Bible Knowledge”

January 16, 2025 Carma Henry Religion 0

Bible Trivia

1)God knows how much we can bear’ is a misquoted scripture. What does the scripture actually say?

2 According to scripture the duration of a marriage should last how long?

3) Is marriage an eternal thing?

4) According to scripture are abortions approved by God?

5) What is the meaning of the word ‘propitiation’?

6) What is the meaning of ‘Shekinah Glory’?

7) What type of word is ‘ABBA’ and what does it mean?

8) Complete the following: He will ________ those who have fallen asleep in him.

9) Concerning “ End Time prophecy” what is the preterist view?

Answers –  1) 1st Corinthians 10:13;  2) Matthew 19:3-9;   3) Matthew 22:30;   4) Exodus 20:13 & Deuteronomy 5:17;   5) 1st John 2:1-2;  6) Exodus 40:34-38;  7) Galatians 4:6 ‘ Aramaic, Father;  8) 1st Thessalonians 4:13-14;   9) Suggest that the Book of Revelation was fulfilled before the destruction of Jerusalem in A.D. 70 and there will be no millennium at all.

About Carma Henry 26851 Articles
Carma Lynn Henry Westside Gazette Newspaper 545 N.W. 7th Terrace, Fort Lauderdale, Florida 33311 Office: (954) 525-1489 Fax: (954) 525-1861

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*