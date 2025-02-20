 ‘Test Your Bible Knowledge’

Advertisement

Bible Trivia

Listed below are some notable people in the Bible. Who are they?

1)Was the brother of Miriam who’s staff miraculously turned into a serpent.

2)His name means “dog,” and he is represented as a loyal character. He was one of the twelve spies Moses sent to give a report on the land of Canaan.

3)The gospel refers several times to “the disciple whom Jesus loved,” not mentioning him by name. Who is this disciple.

4)This prophet performed more wonders than anyone until Jesus, centuries later. He used a few loaves of bread to feed a hundred men.

5)A brother of Jesus that didn’t accept Jesus divine authority in His lifetime. But later this brother was privileged to see the risen Jesus. That propelled him to do many things for Christianity.

6)He was one of Israel’s Judges who made a vow to God that if God would give him the victory over the Ammonites he would sacrifice as a burnt offering whoever came out of his door when he returned home. Unfortunately, his daughter came out the door.

8)This disciple was a tax collector.

9)His prophet married a promiscuous woman. He has some often-quoted passages. My favorite “They sow the wind, and reap the whirlwind”. His name is quoted several times in the New Testament.

Answers- 1) Aaron; 2) Caleb; 3) John; 4) Elisha; 5) James; 6) Jephthah; 7) Matthew; 8) Hosea

