‘Test Your Bible Knowledge’

Bible Trivia
Webster defines “name” as “that by which a person or thing is known. The study of the names of God will help us to reveal some of God’s attributes. Can you tell what the names reveal?
- EL
- EL Elyon
- EL Olam
- Jehovah Jireh
- Jehovah Rapha
- Jehovah Nissi
- Jehovah Tsidkenu
- Jehovah Shalom
**Biblical note** The Hebrews thought of names as being revelatory, as disclosing some attributes or characteristic of the person named. For instance, the name “Adam means “of the earth”; his name revealed his origin.
Answers – 1) God, God, mighty one, strength; 2) The Most High; 3) The Everlasting God; 4) The Lord will provide; 5) The Lord Is Your Healer; 6) The Lord Is My Banner; 7) The Lord Our Righteousness; 8) The Lord Is Peace