    'Test Your Bible Knowledge'

    Webster defines “name” as “that by which a person or thing is known. The study of the names of God will help us to reveal some of God’s attributes. Can you tell what the names reveal?

    • EL
    • EL Elyon
    • EL Olam
    • Jehovah Jireh
    • Jehovah Rapha
    • Jehovah Nissi
    • Jehovah Tsidkenu
    • Jehovah Shalom

    **Biblical note** The Hebrews thought of names as being revelatory, as disclosing some attributes or characteristic of the person named. For instance, the name “Adam means “of the earth”; his name revealed his origin.

    Answers – 1) God, God, mighty one, strength; 2) The Most High; 3) The Everlasting God; 4) The Lord will provide; 5) The Lord Is Your Healer; 6) The Lord Is My Banner; 7) The Lord Our Righteousness; 8) The Lord Is Peace

     

     

