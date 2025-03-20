Test Your Bible Knowledge

Advertisement

“Bible Trivia”

1)To whom did God say, “You will crawl on your belly and eat dust?

2)Who said it? “Am I my brother’s keeper?

3)What piece of clothing did Jacob give his son Joseph?

4)What was the golden calf made of?

5)God told Habakkuk to write down his answer in what way?

6)Which Emperor banned John The Revelator to the island of Patmos?

6)According to Peter, what should we always be ready to do?

7) What’s the name of the pool near the sheep gate in Jerusalem where the less unfortunate would gather waiting for an angel to stir up?

**Bible fact: The first ‘mouth-to-mouth’ Resuscitation was performed by Prophet Elisha in (2 Kings 4:34) .

Answers 1) Gen 3:14; 2) Gen 4:9; 3) Gen 37:3; 4) Exodus 32:25) Habakkuk 2:2; 6) Domitian; 7) 1st Peter 3:15; 8) John 5:2