Close Menu
    Advertise With Us
    Religion

    ‘Test Your Bible Knowledge’

    1 Min Read0 Views
    Advertisement

    Bible Trivia

    1. During Jesus crucifixion why was He administered vinegar mingled with gall to drink?
    2. Embalming was an African custom. Who did Joseph have embalm?
    3. True or false: King Uzziah invented machines for his army for war.
    4. In the Christian Faith Lent is a 40 day period commemorating Jesus fasting in the desert. Each year Lent starts on kAsh Wednesday. What is Ash Wednesday?
    5. Complete the following verse: ‘And again I say unto you, It is easier for a camel to go through……………
    6. Complete the following verse: ‘Thou wilt keep him in perfect peace, whose mind…………….
    7. What is the shortest verse in the Bible?
    8. What is the longest chapter in the Bible?

    ** Bible history*** The fourth plague, the swarming flies were the ‘dog-fly’. They were blood sucking flies that were known to inflict painful bites.

    Answers – 1) Matthew 27:34 painkiller;  2) Genesis 50: 1-3;  3) 2nd Chronicles 26:15;   4) When a priest places ashes on the believer’s forehead in the shape of a cross;   5) Matthew 19:24;   6) Isaiah 26:3;   7) John 11:35;  8) Psalm 119

     

     

     

    Share.

    Carma Lynn Henry Westside Gazette Newspaper 545 N.W. 7th Terrace, Fort Lauderdale, Florida 33311 Office: (954) 525-1489 Fax: (954) 525-1861

    Related Posts