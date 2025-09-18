‘Test Your Bible Knowledge’

Advertisement
Bible Trivia
- What physical affliction did Job suffer from?
- How did Naaman react when asked to wash seven times in the Jordan River?
- What prophet was a fish dinner?
- Finish this verse: ‘You will know the truth……………….?
- What did Jesus say are “numbered”?
- What is the smallest seed, yet grows to be the largest of garden plants?
- In 1st Samuel 1:11: Who gave her son back to God, to serve in the tabernacle?
- What vessel came to rest on Mount Ararat?
- What book in the Bible would turn to if you wanted to find ‘The Prodigal Son?
** Bible History** The Old Testament refers to a number of historic books that were never recorded or lost to us. The missing books include:
A. The Book Of Jashar (Joshua 10:13)
B. The Record Of Nathan the Prophet (1 Chronicles:29:29)
C. The Book Of The Wars Of The Lord (Numbers 21:14)
Answers – 1) Job 2:7; 2) 2 Kings 5:11; 3) Jonah 1:17; 4) John 8:32; 5) Luke 12:7; 6) Matthew 13:31-32; 7) Hannah; 8) Genesis 8:4; 9) Luke