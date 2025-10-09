‘Test Your Bible Knowledge’

Advertisement

Bible Trivia

How well are you with numbers? Today’s trivia questions are all about the numbers.

1)How many healed lepers returned to thank Jesus?

2)How long was Jonah in the belly of the fish?

3)How many books in the Bible are credited to Moses?

4)The total years Jacob worked so he could marry Rachel?

5)How tall was Goliath?

6)The times Naaman was told to dip in the Jordan River?

7)How many verses are in the famous “love chapter” of 1st Corinthians?

8)The number of soldiers Gideon used to rout an army of thousands?

9)The number of disciples Jesus sent out two by two?

***Biblical fact**** Old Testament laws included building instructions or building codes for flat-roofed houses. (Deut. 22:8)

Answers – 1) Luke 17:12-19; 2) Jonah 1:17; 3) Hint-Torah; 4) Genesis 29:20-35; 5) 1 Samuel 17:4; 6) 2 Kings 5:14; 7) 1 Corinthians 13; 8) Judges 7:1-7; 9) Luke 10:1