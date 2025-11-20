‘Test Your Bible Knowledge’

Advertisement

Bible Trivia

1)The Study of Angels can be defined as…

2)Angels were climbing up and down this structure in Jacob’s dream.

3)An angel with a sword blocked the path of this prophet and his donkey.

4)An angel touched this prophet’s lips with a burning coal.

5)An angel announced the birth of John the Baptist to this dumbstruck Father.

6)Angels took care of Jesus after this desert ordeal.

7)An angel came down from heaven and rolled aside this stone.

8)An angel freed this angel disciple from prison, though he was chained between two guards.

**Biblical Note** The word “angel,” in Hebrew is Mal’ak, and in Greek is angelos. The Sadducees, a prominent group in the Jewish Sanhedrin at the time of Christ, did not believe in angels. (Acts 23:8)

Answers – 1) Angelology; 2) Genesis 28:12; 3) Numbers 22:21-23; 4) Isaiah 6:7-8; 5) Luke 1:18-20; 6) Matthew 4:1-11; 7) Matthew 28:1-2; 8) Acts 12:3-9;