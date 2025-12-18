‘Test Your Bible Knowledge’

Advertisement

Bible Trivia

According to the Bible marriage is the reason that man leaves his father and mother, and shall cleave unto his wife: and they shall be one flesh’ (Genesis 2:23). Today’s questions are about marriage.

Finish the verse:

1)Wherefore they are no more twain, but one flesh. What therefore God hath joined together………

2)Be kindly affectioned one to another with brotherly love;……….

3)With all lowliness and meekness, with patience, forbearing one…..

4)Husbands, love your wives, even as Christ also loved the church , ………..

5)Who can find a virtuous woman? For her price………….

6) But if they cannot contain, let them marry: for it is better to marry than……..

***Bible note*** During the days of Jesus a Jewish wedding ceremony lasted a whole week. This was an open house festival where the entire community celebrated the couple new found happiness.

Answer – 1) Matthew 19:6; 2) Romans 12:10; 3) Ephesians 4:2; 4) Ephesians 5:25; 5) Proverbs 31:10; 6) 1st Corinthians 7:9