Test Your Bible Knowledge

Bible Trivia

As we celebrate this time of the year let’s keep in mind the joy

Of giving. It is not how many gifts one receives but how many hearts can be touched by you giving to another. Paul said it best

In 2nd Corinthians 9:7 – …so let him give; not grudgingly, or of necessity, for God loves a cheerful giver’.

The story of Christmas can be found in the Book Of Luke. Read when ever you can. It would surely bless your spirit. Listed below are questions you should know about this special time of the year.

1) Where in the Bible do we read about the birth of Jesus?

2)Which city did Mary and Joseph travel to for the Venus?

3)Who was Mary’s cousin?

4)How many angels spoke to the shepherds?

5)What Prophet predicted the birth of Jesus in Bethlehem?

6)What gifts did the Wise Men bring to Jesus?

7)T or F: the Bible mentions cows and lambs in the nativity story?

Answers : 1 – Luke 2; 2- Bethlehem; 3 – Elizabeth; 4- One; 5- Micah 6- Gold, Frankincense and Myrrh; 7- false