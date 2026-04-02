‘Test Your Bible Knowledge’

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Bible Trivia
- What did Jesus say would cry out as He rode into Jerusalem on Palm Sunday?
- What did the people say when Jesus entered Jerusalem on Palm Sunday?
- Who dressed Jesus with an elegant robe before sending Him back to Pilate?
- What was written on the cross of Jesus?
- What kind of crown was placed on the head of Jesus?
- After Jesus resurrection what did He ask the disciples to bring at the Sea of Tiberias?
- During Jesus last week on earth what day did He clear the Temple?
- What was the name of the prisoner the people wanted released instead of Jesus?
**Biblical Fact** The reason why death by crucifixion was so painful that the crucified victim was forced to move up and down the cross, a distance of about 12 inches, in order to breathe. This caused excruciating pain, exhaustion, and the pure terror of asphyxiation.
Answers: 1) Luke 19:40; 2) Zechariah 9:9 & John 12:13; 3) Luke 23:11; 4) Mark 15:26 & Matthew 27:37; 5) John 19:2; 6) John 21:10; 7) Monday, Mark 11:15-18 & Luke 19:45-48; 8) Matthew 27:17-21;