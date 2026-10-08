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    Test Your Bible Knowledge

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    Bible Trivia

    Angelology is defined as the study of angels. The word angel, whether taken from the Hebrew mal’ak or from the Greek angelos, means messengers. Today our trivia will be on angels.

    1)Angels were climbing up and down this structure in Jacob’s dream

    2)An angel with a sword blocked the path of this prophet and his donkey?

    3)An angel cared for this depressed prophet, telling him to “Get up and eat”.

    4)An angel touched this prophet’s lips with a burning coal?

    5)An angel kept these animals from munching on Daniel?

    6) An angel sprang this disciple from prison, though he was chained between two guards?

    7) Angels took care of Jesus after this desert ordeal?

    Answers – 1) Genesis 28:12 ; 2) Numbers 22:21-35 ; 3) 1st Kings 19:5-8 ; 4) Isaiah 6:6-7 ; 5) Daniel 6 ; 6) Acts 12:5-11 ; 7) 1-11

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    Carma Lynn Henry Westside Gazette Newspaper 545 N.W. 7th Terrace, Fort Lauderdale, Florida 33311 Office: (954) 525-1489 Fax: (954) 525-1861

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