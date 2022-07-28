’Test Your Bible Knowledge‘

Bible Trivia
- What are considered the poetic books of the Bible?
- Fill in the blank: “Claiming to be wise, they became______
Instead”
- Romans 5:8 says God showed his great love for us by sending Christ to die for us—- when?
- According to Romans 5, whose sin brought death to the human race?
- In Romans 7, Paul expressed his struggle. What was it?
- What should be living “living sacrifices”?
- Finish this verse: “Do not conform any longer to the pattern of this world, but be……..”.
- Who has God chosen to shame those who are powerful?
Answers: 1) Job, Psalms, Proverbs, Ecclesiastes, Song of Solomon; 2) fools; 3) While we were still sinners; 4) Adam; 5) Wanted to do right, but keep doing wrong; 6) Our bodies; 7) Romans 12:2; 8) 1st Corinthians 1:27.
