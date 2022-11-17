“Test Your Bible Knowledge”

November 17, 2022 Carma Henry Local News 0

Bible Trivia

“Test Your Bible Knowledge”

1) The Study of Angels can be defined as…

2) Angels were climbing up and down this structure in Jacob’s dream.

3) An angel with a sword blocked the path of this prophet and his donkey.

4) An angel touched this prophet’s lips with a burning coal.

5) An angel announced the birth of John the Baptist to this dumbstruck Father.

6) Angels took care of Jesus after this desert ordeal.

7) An angel came down from heaven and rolled aside this stone.

8) An angel freed this angel disciple from prison, though he was chained between two guards.

 

**Biblical Note** The word “angel,” in Hebrew is Mal’ak, and in Greek is angelos. The Sadducees, a prominent group in the Jewish Sanhedrin at the time of Christ, did not believe in angels. (Acts 23:8)

 

Answers – 1) Angelology;  2) Genesis 28:12;  3) Numbers 22:21-23;  4) Isaiah 6:7-8;  5) Luke 1:18-20;  6) Matthew 4:1-11; 7) Matthew 28:1-2;  8) Acts 12:3-9;

About Carma Henry 20814 Articles
Carma Lynn Henry Westside Gazette Newspaper 545 N.W. 7th Terrace, Fort Lauderdale, Florida 33311 Office: (954) 525-1489 Fax: (954) 525-1861

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*