“Test Your Bible Knowledge”

Bible Trivia

Whether you are in the barber shop or at the fish creek, scriptures are often discussed. Memorizing scriptures should be a central part of your spiritual life. Below are some of my favorite scriptures. Tell me the chapter and the verse of the following scriptures:

1)The Lord watch between me and thee, when we are absent one from another.

2) Study to shew thyself approve unto God, a workman that needed not to be ashamed, rightly dividing the word of truth.

3) I am the rose of Sharon, and the lily of the valley.

4) But my God shall supply all your need according to his riches in glory by Christ Jesus.

5) For I know that my redeemer liveth, and that he shall stand at the latter day upon the earth.

6) The harvest truly is plenteous but the laborers are few.

7) For a day in thy courts is better than a thousand. I had rather be a doorkeeper in the house of my God, than to dwell in the tents of wickedness.

8) For God so loved the world, that He gave his only son begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.

9) For God sent not his Son into the world to condemned the world; but that the world through him might be saved.

10) He that believeth on him is not condemned: but he that believeth not is condemned already, because he hath not believed in the name of the only begotten Son Of God.

Answers: 1) Genesis 31:49; 2) 2 Timothy 2:15; 3) Song of Solomon 2:1; 4) Philippians 4:19); 5) Job 19:25; 6) Matthew 9:37; 7) Psalms 84:10; 8) John 3:16; 9) John 3:17; 10) John 3: 18