‘Test Your Biblical Knowledge’

Bible Trivia

The month of February is known as the month for lovers. Today’s questions are inquiring what the Bible says about love quotes.

1)“Let all your things be done with love.

2)“So now faith, hope, and love abide, these three…

3)“How fair is thy love, my sister, my spouse! How much….

4)“Come, let us take our fill of love until the morning……

5)“And above all these things put on love………

6)“As the Father hath loved me, so have I loved you…..

7)“Be kindly affectioned one to another with brotherly love…

8) “A friend loveth at all times, and a brother……..

There were several couples depicted thru-out Bible. My favorite 10 couples are: 1) Abraham & Sarah (2 Adam & Eve (3 Boaz & Ruth (4 Elkanah – Hannah & Peninnah (5 Rebecca & Isaac (6 Joseph & Mary (7 Jacob & Rachel (8 Zechariah & Elizabeth (9 Samson & Delilah (10 David & Bathsheba

Answers – Question 1 – 1st Corinthians 16:14 Question 2 – 1st Corinthians 13:13 Question 3 – Song Of Songs 4:10. Question 4 – Proverbs 7:18 Question 5 – Colossians 3:14 Question 6 – John 15:9 Question 7 – Romans 12:10 Question 8 – Proverbs 17:17