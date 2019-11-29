Thanksgiving is a day for giving

November 29, 2019 Carma Henry Local News 0
Growing the Voices of Our Future

 The Westside Gazette Newspaper is honored to feature these editorial contributions made by local students.

Layla Davidson, 13

On November 23, New Mount Olive Baptist Church (NMOBC) and Mount Olive Development Cooperation (MODCO) came together and made an amazing effort to give out turkeys and vegetables to our community. They gave the turkeys and vegetables from the kindness of their heart and to serve God. NMOBC and MODCO do this every year to help our community and show the love of Jesus. Many people came out and volunteered. This year Aetna and the members of New Mount Olive Baptist Church and MODCO employees came and volunteered.

