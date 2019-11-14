The Westside Gazette Newspaper is honored to feature these editorial contributions made by local students.

By Layla Davidson

Thanksgiving, which occurs on the fourth Thursday in November, is based on the colonial Pilgrims 1621 harvest meal.

The holiday continues to be a day for Americans to gather for a day of feasting, football, and family.

More than 200 years later, President Abraham Lincoln declared the final Thursday in November as a national day of thanksgiving.

Congress finally made Thanksgiving Day an official national holiday in 1941.

In 2001, the U.S. Postal Service issued a commemorative Thanksgiving stamp which depicted a cornucopia overflowing with fruits and vegetables and under it the phrase “We Give Thanks.”

Thanksgiving is not just about the food; it is about giving thanks to God. However, we should not just give thanks to God on Thanksgiving. We should give God thanks every day. The Bible says, “I will praise the name of God with song And magnify Him with thanksgiving” (Psalm 69:30 NASB).

Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.