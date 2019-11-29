Thanksgiving Thursday!

Growing the Voices of Our Future

The Westside Gazette Newspaper is honored to feature these editorial contributions made by local students.

This Thursday will be Thanksgiving, which means it’s time to feast! Sometimes, people skip over Thanksgiving and go straight to celebrating Christmas. This holiday is important because it is a time where we are able to give thanks to others and give thanks to God. The bible reminds us to give thanks in some of these verses. For example, 1 Corinthians 16:34 says, “Give thanks unto the Lord, for he is good; his love endures forever”. This verse means we should give thanks to God because he has done so much for us. Over this Thanksgiving, some people may be alone. You can go and visit them because that would be nice. Thanksgiving is a great time for fellowship and visiting family. I hope you enjoy your holiday and make sure you eat lots of turkey!

