The 13th Annual Women Mean Business International (WMBI) Conference takes place March 31, 2023, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Miami Convention Center, located at 400 SE 2nd Ave, Miami, FL 33131.

Attendees will have the opportunity to enjoy a day of networking opportunities, informational business tools and resources, and a Fashion Show sponsored by Pedeserra International Showcasing Elegant International Designs.