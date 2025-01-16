The Alphas Celebrate At New Mount Olive Baptist Church The 2025 Celebration Service To Honor Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

New Mount Olive Baptist Church, 400 Northwest Ninth Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, Florida, will host the 49th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration Service on Sunday, January 19, 2025, at 4:00 P.M. The service is sponsored by the Zeta Alpha Lambda Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc.

This year’s celebration will include a musical extravaganza with selections from The Men’s Chorus of New Mount Olive Baptist Church and Director Kenny Smith. Reverend Dr. Ezra Tillman, Jr., will be the honored guest speaker.

Rev. Dr. Ezra L. Tillman, Jr., is a proud native of Detroit, Michigan. He accepted Christ at a young age and was spiritually nourished under the Pastoral leadership of the late Dr. John L. Webb of the New Mt. Vernon M.B.C. He humbly accepted the call of God into the Gospel Ministry and is currently the proud Pastor of First Baptist Church Piney Grove of Lauderdale Lakes, Florida. A Godly man who supports the members with prayer and spiritual guidance. This man of God conveys his love of God through his dynamic and anointed approach to gospel preaching, sound teaching, and soul stirring singing. A compassionate man of God shows love and respect to the young, the elderly irrespective of race, sex, color, creed or culture.

Pastor Tillman began his studies and has earned multiple Degrees; a Doctorate in Theological Studies, a Master’s Degree in Organizational Leadership (M.A.O.L.), a Master of Ministry (M. Min.) in Biblical Counseling Degree, and a Bachelor of Religious Education Degree (B.R.E.).

Pastor Tillman started his pastoral ministry as Assistant Pastor of Greater Middle Missionary Baptist Church, in Royal Oak, Michigan, in 2009. His knowledge of God’s Word, having a servant’s heart, and understanding of others allowed him to be effective in leading lost souls to Christ. Since then, he has been called to Pastor in Cleveland Heights Ohio, Flint Michigan, and now serves as the Pastor of First Baptist Church Piney Grove of Lauderdale Lakes, Florida.

Within Dr. Tillman’s first year of serving as Pastor at First Baptist Church Piney Grove, he launched the 700 Debt Free Campaign in efforts to becoming a debt free congregation. Within six months, over $300,000 was raised by the membership resulting in the Burning of the Church Mortgage on May 15, 2024! To God be the Glory!

Additionally, new ministries have been birthed such as the Women of C.L.A.S.S. (Christian Ladies Appointed to Serve & Support) and the C.H.A.S.E. Ministry (Connecting Hearts and Souls Effectively) developed to create a safe, spiritual led environment for youth with special needs that includes Christian education and development.

Pastor Tillman is no stranger to public service. While serving in Flint he impacted the community at large during the Flint Water Crisis. When government did not have a solution, Pastor Tillman provided The Water Box in partnership with actor and philanthropist Jaden Smith. The Water Box is a portable water filtration system that can fill up a five-gallon jug of water in 30 seconds. Due to his leadership, Pastor Tillman was awarded the Key to the City of Flint in 2020, making him the youngest pastor to receive this prestigious recognition to date. In recognizing the uncertainties surrounding health as a result of the water crisis, Pastor Tillman alongside his wife Catrine, founded the Revive Community Health Center. Revive aids in decreasing maternal/infant mortality and low birth weight in the African American population in Flint/Genesee County. He’s a proud member of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc.

Pastor Tillman has a heart for family and has been married to Catrina Tillman; a God fearing, spirit filled First Lady in her own right, for sixteen years. Together they have been blessed with four sons: Ezra III, Micah, Isaac and Luke.

The annual celebration service is in recognition of the magnificent works of the late Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Dr. King’s noble precepts and ideals regarding equal rights, privileges and love for all humankind led to the Congressional Declaration of January 15th as a National Holiday in his honor. The public is invited and the Divine Nine is encouraged to attend this inspirational and educational program.

For further information, please contact Sister Sandra James at the Church at (954) 463-5126 or Brother Michael A. Robinson at (954) 831- 7258.