The Broward Event Scene is Popping, and Press Release has the Deets!

On The Scene With Crystal Chanel

The first quarter of the year is almost complete, and if you’re like me, 2019 has been running at a million miles a minute since January 1. Entrepreneurs and influencers such as myself are learning the importance of scheduling time with family, friends and even themselves. Otherwise those aspects of their lives could get neglected. To accomplish work-life-balance, I am recommending that you check on the Broward event scene for a variety of events that can help you achieve balance in both your professional and private lives.

Broward County is known amongst event planners as a living room neighbor as most residents prefer TV time at home over a night out with family or friends. This makes it a challenge for most event organizers and promoters to create successful events. As a Broward, specifically Lauderhill native, I take interest in seeing local events activate our leaders, activists and creatives. Broward is where the heart is, and our social scene is just as entertaining, empowering and educational as any other metropolis. Pop-Up dinners featuring local chefs, urban art showcases, the farmer’s markets, food truck festivals and church carnivals are all a part of what makes Broward so special. Our public events showcase the amazing talent, inclusive of professionals and creatives who live, work and play in Broward County.

Yet, often, Broward events are under attended. We tend to offer a myriad excuses to justify our busy schedules, but here at On The Scene, we want you to know that The Scene needs you, your family and friends. Let this event guide edition of On The Scene remind you to support and enjoy Broward’s event scene.

Our collective absences can be discouraging, so ask yourself, when was the last time you supported the Broward’s urban event scene. If you are looking for cool things to do while flipping the channel, consider the events below.

March 23 – Chef Kiara Hardy’s Intimitate Pop Up

6 Course Dinner on Las Olas

March 30 – The M.O.C.’s Wine Tasting and Soul Concert

April 6 – Sci-Fi Saturdays

April 13 – 2nd Annual BOSS Talk Expo

April 20 – It’s Social Media – Social Media Strategy for Business Owners, etc.

May 4 – $500 Spades Tournament

Full event details are on Press Release Marketing social media pages. Sooooo get off the couch, out of the house and meet us at one of the upcoming events listed above.

Crystal Chanel

Press Release Marketing, LLC

Event Hosting – Marketing – Public Relations

www.justpressrelease.com

@PressReleaseLLC on Instagram