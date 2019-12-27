The day filled with joy, love, and togetherness

Growing the Voices of Our Future

By Leja Williams

The holidays are here. Last week Wednesday my niece had a Christmas show at her school. They danced to a Spanish song that is played around the holiday time called Mi Burrito Sabanero.

It’s so nice to see all different variations of Christmas songs and Christmas music that mostly all say the same things.

I love the holiday time. It’s always filled with joy, love, and togetherness. Christmas is also the day that Jesus was born. That’s the real reason why we should all celebrate Christmas Day.

When you really think about it, it’s not about the gifts, music, food, or anything else because it’s about Jesus and that’s main reason why we should celebrate.