The fight for the Black vote: Engagement or Erasure?

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A MESSAGE FROM THE PUBLISHER

Speak up for those who cannot speak for themselves, for the rights of all who are destitute. Speak up and judge fairly; defend the rights of the poor and needy.” Proverbs 31:8-9 NIV

By Bobby R. Henry Sr., Publisher, Westside Gazette

There is a quiet storm moving across this nation. It does not roar like thunder. It does not march with banners. It does not always announce itself in headlines. But make no mistake, it is just as dangerous.

It is the slow, steady erosion of the Black vote. And the question before us is simple: Will we be engaged… or will we be erased?

For generations, our right to vote has been paid for in blood, sacrifice, and unyielding faith. From the fields of the South to the bridges of Selma, our ancestors stood firm so that we might stand free in the ballot box.

But today, the threat is not always chains and clubs. Sometimes it is silence, sometimes it is neglect and sometimes it is the absence of outreach where it matters most.

Let me be clear: You cannot expect the Black community to show up… if you never show up for the Black community.

Across Florida and this nation, we are witnessing policies, practices, and patterns that are reshaping access to the ballot. Registration hurdles. Mail-in ballot confusion. Signature mismatches. Polling changes.

But beyond policy—there is something even more troubling: A growing lack of intentional engagement.

Where are the investments in Black-owned media?

Are we only good for the free public service announcements in our newspapers, on our platforms, in our communities?

Where are the candidates who understand that outreach is not optional—it is essential?

Too many have mistaken proximity for presence and have confused visibility with accountability.

Let me say what needs to be said: If you are not speaking directly to Black voters through trusted Black institutions, then you are not truly trying to reach them.

And if you are not trying to reach them, then what exactly are you trying to do?

This is not just about politics. This is about power.

The Black vote has always been the moral compass of this democracy. We have pushed this nation to live up to its promises, even when those promises were not extended to us.

But power unused is power surrendered.

And disengagement, whether intentional or accidental, leads to the same destination: Erasure.

So, I ask our elected officials…I ask those seeking office…I ask those entrusted with administering our elections: Are you investing in the very people who will determine the future of this democracy?

Advertising in Black-owned media is not charity. It is not optional. It is a responsibility.

Because when you invest in the Black Press, you invest in informed voters. When you invest in informed voters, you strengthen democracy.

And to our community, I say this: Do not wait to be invited to participate in your own future.

Check your registration.

Renew your vote-by-mail ballot.

Make sure your signature matches.

Know your polling place.

Help a neighbor.

Bring someone with you.

Because the ballot is more than a piece of paper; it is a declaration of presence.

We stand at a crossroads. One path leads to engagement to power, to progress, to participation. The other leads to erasure quiet, gradual, and devastating.

The choice is ours.

But understand this: If you don’t speak to the people, don’t expect the people to speak for you at the ballot box.

And if we do not fight to protect our vote, we risk losing more than elections.

We risk losing our voice.

Before You Vote (Know This):

Confirm your voter registration status

Renew your vote-by-mail request

Ensure your signature is consistent

Know deadlines, Florida is strict

Seek trusted help, don’t guess

We are deeply rooted. We shall not be moved.

But we must always be heard.