The Florida State Conference of the NAACP elects new officers at its 78th Annual Convention

Celebrating 78 years of Activism and Freedom Fighting

By Daniella Pierre

Natural hair wearers have the support of the NAACP Florida State Conference. Last week, at the 78th Annual State Convention of the NAACP Florida State Conference, Florida delegates unanimously approved a resolution recognizing that hair discrimination is race discrimination while fighting to prohibit such practices as they relate to employment, education, sports, housing accommodations, and public accommodations.

“The NAACP does not succumb to discriminatory methods. We fight and we win,” said Leon W. Russell, board chairman. Public policy is important work of the NAACP. And it is through the NAACP’s Six Game Changers, established back in 2011, where strategic planning and public policy become a reality for the 21st Century and beyond. The “Game Changers help us (NAACP) do the work that needs to be done” for the advancement of all colored people, immigration reform as well as global environmental justice, said Florida State Conference president, Adora Obi Nweze.

A caravan of NAACP branches, units and youth leaders were all represented in full force at the convention, in Orlando, Florida. The overarching theme at this year’s convention- Together, “When We Fight, We Win.”

All state conferences of the NAACP are required to have an annual convention, according its bylaws. This is Florida’s 78th. The convention, held September 26-28, 2019 opened up with an all-day educational summit entitled Education is Everyone’s Business. The Summit featured special pre-sentations on Brown vs. Board Education; African American History in the Classroom; School Safety; and Student-Debt.

“All sessions of the educational summit were very informative, engaging and purposeful,” said Dannie McMillon, education chair of the Miami-Dade Branch NAACP and local PTA board member.

Marsha Ellison, president of the Fort Lauderdale/Broward Branch NAACP, led and moderated the educational luncheon and panel discussion “From Parkland to Protest: School Safety, Gun Control and Accountability.” Ellison works closely with superintendent Robert Runcie of Broward County School Board to ensure educational equity. The Fort Lauderdale/Broward Branch has four NAACP State officers: Adora Obi Nweze, FSC State President; Torey Alston, 1st Vice President, Marsha A. Ellison, FSC State Treasurer; and Alice Hughes Assistant Treasurer.

Census 2020 was also another important workshop held at the 78th Annual State Convention of the NAACP Florida State Conference. “Elections and the Census have consequences,” said president and CEO Derrick Johnson in a letter addressed to the Florida State Conference.

Dominik Whitehead, national civic engagement director of the NAACP facilitated a workshop and offered key strategies on how to “Get Out the Count.”

One of the liveliest panel discussions and talked about workshops was the Black Judges Matter. Panel members were Justice James. E.C. Perry (Retired) and Judge Ilona M. Holmes (Retired) who are also lifetime members of the NAACP. The panel discussion was moderated by Leon W. Russell, chairman of the NAACP and immediate past president of the Florida State Conference.

Youth NAACPers held workshops on the importance health advocacy; and environmental consciousness and awareness. Tiffany Loftin, national youth and college division director of the NAACP joined youth workshops during the conventions and put out a call to action to all college chapters within Florida. “Just this past year we have activated over 25 youth and college units,” said Loftin.

During the closing business session, new officers were elected by convention delegates to take the helm of the Florida State Conference.

The convention ended with its traditional Freedom Fund Gala and a historical presentation of the history of all branches and units. The keynote speaker at the convention’s gala was Dr. Benjamin F. Chavis, Jr., president and CEO of the National Newspaper Publishers Association (NNPA), who was enthusiastically introduce by one of the membered publishers, Bobby R. Henry, Sr. of the Westside Gazette newspaper.

The NAACP Florida State Conference is the very first state conference in the nation dating back to 1941. There are over 60 branches and units that makeup the Florida State Conference. Adora Obi Nweze serves as the president.

