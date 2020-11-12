The Grove at Miramar Celebrates Ribbon Cutting At Upscale Neighborhood Retail Plaza

MIRAMAR, FL – Elected officials and tenants recently celebrated the ribbon cutting of The Grove At Miramar, an upscale neighborhood retail plaza featuring two distinct buildings inspired in the city’s Mediterranean architecture and located at 12280 Miramar Blvd. at the intersection of Flamingo Road.

“Designed and inspired by the allure of Miramar’s style, The Grove at Miramar has pedestrian friendly sidewalks and lush landscaping that creates a neighborhood oriented atmosphere for all ages who visit,” said Victor E. Taurizano, broker manager at Novus Realty, LLC and a founding partner of Elit LLC, which developed The Grove with capital partner Miramar Investment Fund, LLC. “At the same time, our tenants enjoy premium quality and multipurpose functionality in an easily accessible and well-trafficked area.”

The Grove’s current ten-ants include Novus Realty as well as The Learning Experience®, Dent Lounge, Flamingo Road Animal Hospital and Nail & Lash Spa. Domino’s® Pizza will soon join on an adjacent out-parcel.

Among those on hand for the ribbon cutting celebration were: Broward County Commissioner Dr. Barbara Sharief; City of Miramar Vice Mayor Maxwell B. Chambers; City of Miramar Commissioners Yvette Colbourne and Alexandra P. Davis; assistant city man-agers Kelvin L. Baker, Sr. and Shaun Gayle; Director of the Department of Business and Economic Development Anita Fain Taylor; and Senior Planner Michael Alpert.

“Miramar continues to be a family-oriented community that offers a variety of quality schools, newly developed business and entertainment centers to suit everyone’s needs,” said “Elit co-founder Pablo E. Jeannot of ABIS Global. “We are thrilled with The Grove’s location just a few minutes away from Miramar’s Town Center and adjacent to the proposed Miramar Central Plaza.”

For the project, Elit enlisted GD Construction, LLC as the builder, Gallo Herbert Architects as the architect, Whinningham & Fradley as the civil engineer, Horizon Properties as the leasing agent and Yates & Company as the land use consultant. Elit is also represented by general contracting firm GDR LLC.