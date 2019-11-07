The Homecoming spirit of a HBCU

The Westside Gazette Newspaper is honored to feature these editorial contributions made by local students.

By Samara Rawls

On October 26, I went with my family to Virginia to Hampton University’s homecoming. My parents were able to connect with old friends that they hadn’t seen in years, and I was able to meet their college roommates, sorority sisters, fraternity brothers, and even the Pirate mascot!

We also visited Legacy Park, which contains sculptures of significant historical figures.

I enjoyed going to the Homecoming, because I was able to experience a little bit of what an HBCU is like.

I would enjoy going again next year, and have more experiences!

