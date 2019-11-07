The Homecoming spirit of a HBCU

November 7, 2019 Carma Henry Local News 0
Want create site? Find Free WordPress Themes and plugins.

The Westside Gazette Newspaper is honored to feature these editorial contributions made by local students.

Samara Rawls

By Samara Rawls

On October 26, I went with my family to Virginia to Hampton University’s homecoming. My parents were able to connect with old friends that they hadn’t seen in years, and I was able to meet their college roommates, sorority sisters, fraternity brothers, and even the Pirate mascot!

We also visited Legacy Park, which contains sculptures of significant historical figures.

I enjoyed going to the Homecoming, because I was able to experience a little bit of what an HBCU is like.

I would enjoy going again next year, and have more experiences!

Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.
Be Sociable, Share!
    About Carma Henry 14473 Articles
    Carma Lynn Henry Westside Gazette Newspaper 545 N.W. 7th Terrace, Fort Lauderdale, Florida 33311 Office: (954) 525-1489 Fax: (954) 525-1861

    Related Articles

    Be the first to comment

    Leave a Reply

    Your email address will not be published.


    *