The Immaculate Plot to Dismantle Democracy

Those consumed by a lust for power, greed, corruption, deception and shielded by others lacking morality, shall not always escape life’s trials, pains and tribulations.” John Johnson II 07/31/25By John Johnson II

This title is meant to awaken Americans to a sinister, well-orchestrated effort to dismantle Democracy—an effort driven not by divinity, but by greed, racism, and lust for power. The word immaculate suggests that the plotters think they have devised the perfect plan to take advantage of a divided nation.

History offers warning signs about the fate of a bitterly divided America. Systemic racism still chokes the country like weeds in a rose garden.

The election of Barack Obama, the first Black president, was a historic moment—perhaps a rose for Black Americans. But for many white Americans, it was a thorn that pierced the heart of white supremacy. What followed was a covert and immaculate plan to preserve white privilege, even if it meant weakening the very foundations of Democracy.

Identifying the plotters is not difficult. One need only glance at the White House, the Supreme Court, or the Republican members of Congress who have relinquished integrity for political survival. Have they no shame?

The Federalist Society has risen as a powerful political force, quietly influencing the government while avoiding the public spotlight. One of its greatest achievements was helping elect Donald Trump, who, during his first term, appointed 234 federal judges—three of them to the Supreme Court.

Though he lost his reelection bid in 2020, Trump returned as the 47th president, only the second U.S. president after Grover Cleveland to serve non-consecutive terms. In his new term, Trump has honed his ability to manipulate the vulnerabilities of Democracy. This manipulation by Republican controlled states includes enacting voters suppression laws, gerrymandering, shutting down precincts, disregarding the rule of law, and supporting abuse of executive power.

To understand what dismantling Democracy looks like, consider this brief True or False civics quiz. Rate as True or False if each is an example of dismantling Democracy (20pts each.)

Voter suppression Gerrymandering Manipulating elections Undermining the rule of law Targeting law firms

This “immaculate” plot seems flawless because many white Americans have been convinced that Black people and immigrants pose an existential threat. Hitler used similar tactics, persuading Germans that Jews were a danger—leading to genocide.

In modern America, ICE officers—resembling Nazi soldiers with hooded faces—terrorize communities, rounding up undocumented immigrants for deportation to foreign prisons unfit for animals. What about the “Rule of law?”

These are not rogue actors, but members of our own government. The President can easily end this tragedy. The silence surrounding such abuses signals how far we’ve strayed from our constitutional values, including the protections promised by the Eighth Amendment.

It’s time to unravel this so-called immaculate plot—before Democracy becomes history.

YOU BE THE JUDGE!