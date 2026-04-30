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A MESSAGE FROM THE PUBLISHER

By Bobby R. Henry, Sr

The journey of “without” has only just begun.

It does not announce itself gently. It arrives in silence, – heavy, unfamiliar, and absolute. One moment, life feels anchored in presence, in voice, in laughter, in the small, ordinary exchanges that we mistake for permanence. And then, in a single breath, we are ushered into a new existence defined not by what is but by what is no longer there.

We sit on that front row of the church, eyes fixed on a form we cannot reconcile with memory. We whisper to ourselves: this isn’t them, because the heart refuses what the eyes insist upon. Time stands still, yet somehow rushes forward without permission. For some, the moment is too early to comprehend. For others, too late to deny. And there, in that sacred and painful space, we meet a truth we have always known but never accepted. Love does not shield us from loss.

So, the questions rise unfiltered, relentless.

Where do we go from here?

What do we hold onto when the hands we once reached for are no longer there to hold us back?

Where does strength come from when even standing feels like a betrayal of how deeply we hurt?

The world, in its well-meaning way, tells us to be strong. To carry on. To stand for others. But grief does not bend to expectation. It presses. It weighs. It settles into the bones until even breathing feels like labor. And in those moments, strength is not found in standing tall; it is found in simply not collapsing under the weight.

The silver lining we search for is not immediate. It does not break through the clouds on command. The “joy in the morning” feels like a promise written for someone else. And that still, small voice, the one meant to comfort, seems drowned beneath waves of sorrow, beneath cries that echo in the chambers of the heart.

But even there… even in the deepest night… something remains.

It is not loud. It does not force its way in. It lingers quietly woven into memory, tucked inside the laughter that once was, hidden in the lessons they left behind. It is found in the way their love shaped you, in the values they planted, in the echoes of their voice that still guide your steps when the world grows uncertain.

Comfort, then, is not something that arrives from the outside like a blanket placed upon you. It is something you begin to uncover from within stitched together from prayers whispered through tears, from moments revisited in the quiet, from the realization that love does not end at farewell.

The journey of “without” is not the absence of them it is the transformation of how they remain.

And somewhere between the darkest hour and the first hint of dawn, you begin to see it not clearly, not fully, but enough.

A light.

Not the kind that erases pain, but the kind that makes living with it possible. The kind that reminds you that though their presence has changed, their impact has not. The kind that gently whispers, even when you resist it:

You are still here. You are still held. You are still loved.

And in time, your time, you will find that what you thought was the end of everything…

was, in truth, the beginning of carrying them with you in a different way.

The journey of “without” is not one you asked for.

But it is one you will learn to walk.

Step by step. Tear by tear. Memory by memory.

Until one day, without even realizing it, you are no longer only surviving the loss…

You are living the love.