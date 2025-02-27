The Last Reid Out Show of Joy Ann Reid

Advertisement

By Lt. Ken Roland

With two hours of notification nearly 25,000 people join in support of Joy Ann Reid. MSNBC has decided that it will take Joy Reid’s show off the air. I saw the tears roll down her face, and the turmoil in her voice move me to a ferocious emotional response. She described the composition of her team that represented the fullness of Black America. She highlighted the comments of the truth Sayer to understand the horrors as well as understanding the joy of living in this American holocaust. The host Jotaka Eaddy saluted her as she spoke of the NAACP Image Award that Joy Reid has just won. 10, 000 people gathered on Zoom in support and another 12,951 on YouTube. Many persons of note were there as well as organizations who stood in support of Joy Reid. The Devine nine was represented as many of their presidents registered on the zoom call. Other noteworthy names include Judge Brenda Hackett, Rashid Robinson and Angela Rye spoke of the action is a spirit of “Chopping Black”! Tiffany Cross has been in the same position, and she advocates don’t watch where you’re not welcome. Don’t shop where you’re not welcome. As a show of support. #WeNeedJoyAs well as #TVOFF. Turn your TVs off of MSNBC after The Reid Out final episode on Monday February 24,2025

Rashad Robinson from the Color of Change stated, “when we don’t speak up, they do anything they want to do.” He also stated, “we lose in the back room if we don’t meet up at the front door.” Now is the time to ban together. Speak up! We need to shout Not this Day! Support independent Black media. Channel our energy, our eyes, our talent and understand that there will be an attack! Power is in our ability to change rules.

We were asked to watch The Reid Out last show was at 7 p.m., Monday February 24, 2025. Our goal was to have 50 million viewers for the last show.

Call MSNBC at (212) 664-4444 press 1, then 2. Voice your opinion and thoughts on why they are taking her off the air! You never know what the future may hold. Remember they are taking over the FCC. Our communication through the usual platforms may be halted. Seek alternative media. Get on YouTube.

A vast cornucopia of Black stardom stood in solidarity with Joy, such as congresswoman Joyce Beatty, Donna Brazil and Dr. Bernice King were all on the zoom call.

The zoom call was closed out with prayer by Reverend Dr. Otis Moss III. In his prayer, he spoke of people often saying what they would or would not have done back in the day, but we pray and advocate that this is our civil rights movement. He asked the Most High that we receive the power to fight on and to pass on what he has called us to be… A people who stood 10 toes down and ready to fight, win with Black men and win with Black women.

This was your call to Action!