THE LATEST: How many coronavirus cases in Miami-Dade, Broward cities?

PEMBROKE PARK, FL – Here are the number of coronavirus cases in individual cities in Miami-Dade and Broward County, Florida, from data verified as of Monday, July 13 from Florida Department of Health. (County list numbers released earlier than city by city.) The information below includes the cities in Broward County and Miami-Dade County for cases of Florida residents based on zip code of person tested. Numbers are from results received by the Florida Department of Health from the state public health laboratory (BPHL) as well as commercial and hospital labs. No change in number or low number does not mean no new cases of COVID-19; reports may be pending. As of today the total numbers of 774 warnings and citations have been issued for businesses in Broward. Find out all you need to know concerning Broward County COVID-19 Business Complaints with up-to-date information at: http://bcgis.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/302cd6515b484b248bcd0f4062a278fe

Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection offers up-to-date information on the COVID-19 Pandemic on the Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard at:

https://fdoh.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/8d0de33f260d444c852a615dc7837c86

Confirmed cases:

Miami-Dade

Broward counties Confirmed as of

7/13

total increase

from

7/12 Miami-Dade County *(deaths: 1,143/ +4 since 7/12) **67,713 +3,269 Broward County (deaths: 464/ +0 since 7/12) **31,484 +1,459 * Number of tests recorded to date 7/13 Total tests Negative Miami-Dade County 433,978 (15.6% positive-

above range) 365,488 Broward County 277,166 (11.4% positive-

above range ) 245,459 City by City Confirmed

as of 7/13 increase

from 7/12 Miami, Dade 41,404 +2,244 Hialeah, Dade 9,461 +388 Fort Lauderdale, Broward 7,271 +348 Hollywood, Broward 6,334 +270 Homestead, Dade 4,705 +209 Pompano Beach, Broward 3,682 +160 Miami Beach, Dade 1,980 +68 Miramar, Broward 1,955 +46 Miami Gardens, Dade 1,777 +70 Opa Locka, Dade 1,436 +47 Coral Springs, Broward 1,179 +84 North Miami Beach, Broward 1,020 +32 Sunrise, Broward 1,013 +6 Davie, Broward 999 +34 Deerfield Beach, Broward 916 +51 Doral, Dade 908 +50 Tamarac, Broward 787 +60 Plantation, Broward 763 +34 North Miami, Dade 703 +13 Florida City, Dade 645 +13 Margate, Broward 628 +38 Hallandale, Broward 624 +21 Coral Gables, Broward 569 +29 North Lauderdale, Broward 560 +53 Coconut Creek, Broward 546 +27 Weston, Broward 519 +22 Oakland Park, Broward 493 +21 Pembroke Pines, Broward 456 +17 Aventura, Dade 393 +10 Miami Lakes, Dade 365 +25 South Miami, Dade 327 +10 Dania, Broward 240 +12 Cooper City, Broward 235 +10 Lauderhill, Broward 206 +15 Pinecrest, Dade 204 +13 Wilton Manors, Broward 185 +5 Lauderdale Lakes, Broward 172 +10 Key Biscayne, Dade 169 +7 Parkland, Broward 161 +9 Palmetto Bay, Dade 115 +6 Carol City, Dade 82 +2 Medley, Dade 58 +3 Southwest Ranches, Broward 55 +2 West Miami, Dade 38 +2 El Portal, Dade 32 +12 Coconut Grove, Dade 31 +0 Bal Harbour, Dade 28 +1 Biscayne Park, Dade 27 +0 Cutler Bay, Dade 26 +0 Surfside, Dade 25 +0 Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, Broward 22 +1 Sunny Isles, Dade 18 +0 Miami Springs, Dade 17 +0 Hialeah Gardens, Dade 15 +0 North Bay Village, Dade 14 +0 Sweetwater, Dade 13 +0 Kendall, Dade 13 +0 Naranja, Dade 13 +0 Miami Shores, Dade 11 +1 Lighthouse Point, Broward 11 +1 West Park, Dade 10 +0 Golden Beach, Dade 9 +0 Bay Harbor Islands, Dade 8 +0 Goulds, Dade 8 +0 Perrine, Dade 3 +0 Cutler Ridge, Dade 3 +1 Pembroke Park, Broward 2 +0 Fisher Island, Dade 2 +0 Leisure City, Dade 2 +1 Hillsboro Beach, Broward 1 +0 Virginia Gardens, Dade 1 +0 Port Everglades, Dade 1 +0

Total cases overview of county includes positive cases in Florida residents and non-Florida residents tested in Florida *** Data in this report is provisional and subject to change ****City is not always received as part of initial notification and may be missing while case is being investigated.