THE LATEST: How many coronavirus cases in Miami-Dade, Broward cities?

PEMBROKE PARK, FL – Here are the number of coronavirus cases in individual cities in Miami-Dade and Broward County, Florida, from data verified as of Monday, July 13 from Florida Department of Health. (County list numbers released earlier than city by city.) The information below includes the cities in Broward County and Miami-Dade County for cases of Florida residents based on zip code of person tested. Numbers are from results received by the Florida Department of Health from the state public health laboratory (BPHL) as well as commercial and hospital labs. No change in number or low number does not mean no new cases of COVID-19; reports may be pending. As of today the total numbers of 774 warnings and citations have been issued for businesses in Broward. Find out all you need to know concerning Broward County COVID-19 Business Complaints with up-to-date information at: http://bcgis.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/302cd6515b484b248bcd0f4062a278fe
Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection offers up-to-date information on the COVID-19 Pandemic on the Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard at:
https://fdoh.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/8d0de33f260d444c852a615dc7837c86
|Confirmed cases:
Miami-Dade
Broward counties
|Confirmed as of
7/13
total
|increase
from
7/12
|Miami-Dade County *(deaths: 1,143/ +4 since 7/12)
|**67,713
|+3,269
|Broward County (deaths: 464/ +0 since 7/12)
|**31,484
|+1,459
|* Number of tests recorded to date 7/13
|Total tests
|Negative
|Miami-Dade County
|433,978 (15.6% positive-
above range)
|365,488
|Broward County
|277,166 (11.4% positive-
above range )
|245,459
|City by City
|Confirmed
as of 7/13
|increase
from 7/12
|Miami, Dade
|41,404
|+2,244
|Hialeah, Dade
|9,461
|+388
|Fort Lauderdale, Broward
|7,271
|+348
|Hollywood, Broward
|6,334
|+270
|Homestead, Dade
|4,705
|+209
|Pompano Beach, Broward
|3,682
|+160
|Miami Beach, Dade
|1,980
|+68
|Miramar, Broward
|1,955
|+46
|Miami Gardens, Dade
|1,777
|+70
|Opa Locka, Dade
|1,436
|+47
|Coral Springs, Broward
|1,179
|+84
|North Miami Beach, Broward
|1,020
|+32
|Sunrise, Broward
|1,013
|+6
|Davie, Broward
|999
|+34
|Deerfield Beach, Broward
|916
|+51
|Doral, Dade
|908
|+50
|Tamarac, Broward
|787
|+60
|Plantation, Broward
|763
|+34
|North Miami, Dade
|703
|+13
|Florida City, Dade
|645
|+13
|Margate, Broward
|628
|+38
|Hallandale, Broward
|624
|+21
|Coral Gables, Broward
|569
|+29
|North Lauderdale, Broward
|560
|+53
|Coconut Creek, Broward
|546
|+27
|Weston, Broward
|519
|+22
|Oakland Park, Broward
|493
|+21
|Pembroke Pines, Broward
|456
|+17
|Aventura, Dade
|393
|+10
|Miami Lakes, Dade
|365
|+25
|South Miami, Dade
|327
|+10
|Dania, Broward
|240
|+12
|Cooper City, Broward
|235
|+10
|Lauderhill, Broward
|206
|+15
|Pinecrest, Dade
|204
|+13
|Wilton Manors, Broward
|185
|+5
|Lauderdale Lakes, Broward
|172
|+10
|Key Biscayne, Dade
|169
|+7
|Parkland, Broward
|161
|+9
|Palmetto Bay, Dade
|115
|+6
|Carol City, Dade
|82
|+2
|Medley, Dade
|58
|+3
|Southwest Ranches, Broward
|55
|+2
|West Miami, Dade
|38
|+2
|El Portal, Dade
|32
|+12
|Coconut Grove, Dade
|31
|+0
|Bal Harbour, Dade
|28
|+1
|Biscayne Park, Dade
|27
|+0
|Cutler Bay, Dade
|26
|+0
|Surfside, Dade
|25
|+0
|Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, Broward
|22
|+1
|Sunny Isles, Dade
|18
|+0
|Miami Springs, Dade
|17
|+0
|Hialeah Gardens, Dade
|15
|+0
|North Bay Village, Dade
|14
|+0
|Sweetwater, Dade
|13
|+0
|Kendall, Dade
|13
|+0
|Naranja, Dade
|13
|+0
|Miami Shores, Dade
|11
|+1
|Lighthouse Point, Broward
|11
|+1
|West Park, Dade
|10
|+0
|Golden Beach, Dade
|9
|+0
|Bay Harbor Islands, Dade
|8
|+0
|Goulds, Dade
|8
|+0
|Perrine, Dade
|3
|+0
|Cutler Ridge, Dade
|3
|+1
|Pembroke Park, Broward
|2
|+0
|Fisher Island, Dade
|2
|+0
|Leisure City, Dade
|2
|+1
|Hillsboro Beach, Broward
|1
|+0
|Virginia Gardens, Dade
|1
|+0
|Port Everglades, Dade
|1
|+0
Total cases overview of county includes positive cases in Florida residents and non-Florida residents tested in Florida *** Data in this report is provisional and subject to change ****City is not always received as part of initial notification and may be missing while case is being investigated.
Be the first to comment